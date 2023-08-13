Bethel Baptist helps with Dorm Move-In Day at ICC

ITAWAMBA, Miss. (WCBI) – Dorm Move-In Day at Itawamba Community College was Saturday, Aug. 8.

Volunteers from Bethel Baptist Church and other community outreach programs helped ICC students move into their dorms this afternoon.

Classes at ICC start Monday, Aug. 14.

President of ICC Dr. Jay Allen says this is a great way to start the semester.

“It’s a great day,” Allen said. “We’re so excited for students to be moving in, finding their rooms, their roommates, getting settled, mom and dad getting to drop them off, moving in a whole lot of stuff it feels like all the time. That’s the great thing, we’ve got churches out here, bethel baptist church is out here, helping students move in. Hauling stuff into the building making them feel at home, cooking some hotdogs out there. It’s just a great day for itawamba community college and we love the start of the semester.”

“This is an opportunity for us to be able to love on these students, moms, and dads, serve them,” said Lori Little of Bethel Baptist Church. “Our mission committee wants to spend some time doing outreach in the community, and this is just one of the things that we do.”>

Dr. Allen said inviting the students to events like this and meeting parents feels wonderful.