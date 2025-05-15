Bids for emergency shelters to be advertised in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents in the Western and Southern portions of Lowndes County are one step closer to having emergency shelter when storms hit.

At its mid-month meeting, the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors agreed to advertise for bids for storm shelters.

The shelters will be installed at the community centers in Crawford, Artesia, and Plum Grove.

The county has been awarded more than $75,000 from FEMA to pay for the structures.

The bid is expected to be awarded in late June.

