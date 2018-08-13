Big bucks going to MSU’s Center for Entrepreneurship & Outreach

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Outreach is cashing in big.

The USDA Rural Development is giving the Center for Entrepreneurship a $100,000 grant to set up a satellite office in downtown Starkville.

The space downtown will house equipment students need to help build their products and get customer feedback as these minds shape up to run their own businesses.

Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker were both there for the announcement and say it’s efforts like this that create jobs in the state.

“What we’re doing here today is we’re creating jobs, but we’re allowing young minds and ideas to flourish and that’s exactly what we need to be doing everyday,” said Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Senator Wicker says the talents from students at MSU are talents they’d like to keep in the state.

“A vast majority of people who are working for a living, getting up early, working hard all day, work in small businesses. So this is the success story we need to repeat over and over again,” said Senator Wicker.

The downtown space will be open to MSU students, faculty and residents in the Golden Triangle.