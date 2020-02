COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Big Easy came to Columbus for Fat Tuesday.

Annunciation Catholic School held its “Magical Mardi Gras Parade”. Students wore magical themed clothes and traditional Mardi Gras colors.

The kindergarten and seventh-grade classes hosted the parade, throwing out beads, moon pies, gifts, and candy to fellow students.

This was the school’s last big celebration before the Lenten season starts Wednesday with Ash Wednesday.