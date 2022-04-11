Big expansion means new jobs coming to Grenada

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – A big expansion means new jobs coming to Grenada.

Ice Industries is expanding its plant in Grenada, adding square footage and jobs.

The company makes large outdoor machine enclosures.

New contracts have Ice adding a new paint line and expanding its existing powder coating capabilities for both steel and aluminum enclosures.

The Ohio-based company is investing more than 4 million dollars in the expansion, and expects to hire up to 120 new workers.

Ice has been doing business in Grenada for over a decade.