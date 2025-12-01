Big wins and deals during Black Friday and Egg Bowl

STARKVILLE, Miss., — (WCBI) Business owners in Starkville had a big weekend, with fans from Mississippi State and Ole Miss in town for the Egg Bowl at the same time as shoppers were out for Black Friday.

Alicia Harwell and Morgan Stonecypher, owners of Two Flamingos Gift Shop in Starkville said that was just the beginning. They won’t have too much time to rest, before the next big event and rush of potential customers comes to town.

With Black Friday and the Egg Bowl falling on the same day, Starkville was extra busy over the weekend.

Alicia Harwell and Morgan Stonecypher, owners of two flamingos gift shop on Russell Street in Starkville, said things were a little slow during the game. But, once the crowds cleared out of Davis-Wade stadium, they started showing up in town.

“It was a big day for us. I feel during the game it was a little slow, but after the game it was crazy.” Harwell said. “You know we saw, of course more state fans because it’s Starkville, but we did have some ole miss fans come in as well.” Stonecypher said.

Harwell and Stonecypher are gearing up for another busy weekend. Starting Thursday, MSU will be hosting more big games as the 2025 Mississippi High School Activities Association’s football championships come to town.

Those games will bring even more visitors from all across the state. Seven games stretched out over three days means players, coaches, and their families will need something to do while they wait for their teams to play.

And the team at two flamingoes is looking forward to seeing them.

“Yes, we are. We’re excited and ready to have them in our store,” Harwell said.

They’re also expecting a special guest next Saturday. The Grinch will be making an appearance at two flamingos during their 12 days of Christmas. There will be deals and specials for the grown-ups, and children will be able to have their pictures taken with the green one himself.

“We’re about to have 12 days of Christmas, so every day we’ll offer something different. A different sale, some kind of discount, and then next Saturday the grinch will be here to take pictures with children. So, if you bring your kids in, you can get your picture made with the Grinch,” Stonecypher said.

