Bill moving through legislature could close 3 Mississippi universities

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A bill moving through the legislature could close three universities in Mississippi.

Senate Bill 2726 would order the State Institutions of Higher Learning to close the schools by June 2028.

Under this proposal, IHL has to choose three schools by June 2025.

An on-campus listening session would also be required.

This bill would also allow some programs at the closed school to be re-established at one of the state’s surviving universities.

Right now, this bill is in the universities and colleges committee.

In Mississippi, a bill must come out of committee before it can be considered by the entire Senate or House of Representatives.

You can read the full bill here: SB2726

