CMSD moving forward with process in finding a new leader

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for the next leader of the Columbus Municipal School District is moving forward.

Today, on July 14, the board of trustees met to narrow the list of candidates.

Now, the Mississippi School Board Association will set up interviews with the narrowed field of candidates.

Once that step is complete, the board will let the public know when interviews will begin.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.