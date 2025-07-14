Update on last week’s reported shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – We are learning more about last week’s shooting in Columbus and the other charges suspects are facing.

A Columbus police officer on patrol saw people arguing and made a traffic stop in the area of 20th Street North.

Moments after that stop, a child called 911 to report the shooting.

One person was shot at, and two vehicles were damaged by bullets.

With evidence and information, three arrests were quickly made.

62-year-old Dewane Gardner was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and six counts of possession of a weapon by a felon.

44-year-old Chaundra Dismuke was charged with accessory after the fact.

Her 18-year-old son, Logan Vaughn, was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of malicious mischief.

“When your son or your child commits a crime and you get up here and you start lying about what your child is not doing it and try to cover for them, I want it to be known that you are going to jail. I said it before, and it’s about the third or fourth parent that I guess they didn’t hear me, so I wanted to be known…it doesn’t have to be a parent…It could be a loved one, it could be a girlfriend, it could be a cousin…if you’re lying and you’re trying to harbor this fugitive if you’re gonna be arrested for accessory after the fact,” said Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry.

Officers also seized cocaine, marijuana, pills, and several guns.

