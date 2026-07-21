Bill Walker briefs Columbus Rotary Club members on this year’s service trip to Mexico

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A local service club has been taking its commitment to service international.

Bill Walker of the Rotary Club of Columbus briefed his fellow club members on this year’s service trip to Mexico.

The team focuses its efforts on a rural area surrounding Guadalajara. They provide education, medical, dental, and vision services to the residents there.

In recent years, they have been working on improving schools and community centers, and providing better access to clean drinking water.

“Water filters are a very important deal. We bring down Sawyer water filters and pass those out. We probably have provided, I don’t know, close to a thousand of them over the years there, and we’re looking to expand the clean water part of our project immensely, hoping to do some large-scale water purification things down there,” said Bill.

Non-Rotarians are welcome to participate in the service trips.

For more information, you can go to the Rotary Club of Columbus Facebook page.

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