Flag football season off to a strong start for West Point Green Wave

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Green Wave flag football team is off and running in year one, and they’re wasting no time making noise in the growing world of flag football.

On Thursday, they shut out the Charleston Lady Tigers 8-0 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Keikei Ewing found the end zone, while Shan-Esha Thompson and Jocelyn Pulphus came up big with interceptions.

Next up, the green wave looks to stay perfect on Thursday against Southaven.

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