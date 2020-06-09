Bipartisan group of lawmakers draft resolution to change Mississippi flag

There could be a move in the state legislature to change Mississippi’s flag.

Mississippi Today reported that a bipartisan group of House lawmakers drafted a resolution to change the state flag.

Suspending the rules to consider the change would require 2/3 of the House to move forward.

If approved, the legislation would move on to the state Senate where it faces an unknown fate.

The online news publication said this resolution would replace the current state flag with what was known as the Stennis Flag.

House Speaker Phillip Gunn and Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann have both expressed support for changing the state flag.

Governor Tate Reeves believed Mississippi voters should have their say on the flag at the ballot box.