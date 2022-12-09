Bird flu is rising among wildlife in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – It’s Duck and Goose Hunting Season in Mississippi, and The Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks is urging hunters to be on the lookout for sick and dead birds.

The Department says it has received several reports of avian influenza, or bird flu, in wild birds and domestic poultry.

They say most of the reports have involved dead Snow and Ross’s Geese.

Avian Influenza can infect poultry such as chickens, turkeys, domestic ducks, and guinea fowl, as well as wild ducks, geese, and quail.

Infection risk is low for humans, but hunters are encouraged to take precautions and to only harvest birds that look and act healthy.

Sick or dead birds should be reported to the U-S-D-A Wildlife Services or the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks.

