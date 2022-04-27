Birthday celebration for an after school program in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A non-profit after-school program celebrated its birthday, with a circus theme.

The Church After School Association, known as CASA, celebrated its 14th birthday by throwing a party at Fairpark in Tupelo. CASA provides activities and tutoring during its after-school program for children in the Tupelo area.

The circus-themed party was a way to celebrate the organization’s birthday while letting people know about all the services it provides. “We have a summer program that’s unique, we, parents can sign kids up for the summer program and they get an opportunity to take a week off and go on vacation and don’t necessarily have to pay for that week, we will be doing a lot of off-site activities as well as field trips, things like that,” said Greg Murphree, executive director of CASA.

CASA provides services to children in Pre-K through the sixth grade.