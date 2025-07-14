MUW hosts free science and math camp on Columbus campus

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN (WCBI) – Science and math come alive at a unique camp hosted by MUW.

20 kids are participating in the free camp this week at Plymouth Bluff Environmental Center.

MUW professors and student volunteers are bringing STEM learning into a natural, hands-on environment.

On July 14, the group got a close-up view through a microscope.

The children will learn about biology, chemistry, environmental science, geology, engineering, and mathematics.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.