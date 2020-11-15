A bit cooler this week, plenty of sunshine through the weekend

We’re in for a fantastic stretch of weather with nothing but sunshine for the next seven days. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the 60s and morning lows in the 30s and 40s.

TROPICAL UPDATE: The record breaking hurricane season continues with Hurricane Iota churning in the western Caribbean. The storm is expected to impact Central America Monday night before crossing into the Pacific Ocean. There is no threat to the United States.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the low to mid 30s with a light northwesterly wind.

MONDAY-FRIDAY: Let’s make it short, sweet, and to the point…all of this week will be spectacular. You’ll be hard pressed to find a single cloud in the sky from Monday through Friday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, but not much. We’re looking at highs in the mid 60s for the first half of the week and closer to 70 by Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 30s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and the low to mid 40s for Thursday and Friday.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Aside from a few clouds, most of the weekend will remain sunny. Highs will be in the low 70s with morning lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

