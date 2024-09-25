Blake Shapen will continue to lead MSU football despite injury

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Blake Shapen suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Mississippi State’s loss to Florida on Sept. 21.

Two days after learning he’d have to undergo surgery that would cut his season short, Shapen was back in the MSU football facility. He was there to do rehab — but was also in the quarterback room and coaching on the field while in a sling.

“It’s just a reflection of exactly who he is,” head coach Jeff Lebby said.

Shapen suffered a season-ending head injury while at Baylor last season. Despite suffering the same fate again this year, Lebby said Shapen will still be a huge part of the rest of the season.

“He’s got such great respect from his teammates and that’s a testament to who he is,” Lebby said.