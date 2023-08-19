Blessing Box charity effort is spreading across North Mississippi

The Blessing Box in Amory is constantly stocked with perishable food items, toiletries, and other essentials.

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi is known as “The Hospitality State,” so it’s not uncommon to drive through any county in the Golden Triangle and find a Blessing Box.

The Blessing Box charity effort has been spreading across the North Mississippi region lately, providing a lifeline to individuals and families in need.

The boxes operate on a simple principle: Take what you need, leave what you can.

Brother Ray Carroll, Pastor of Lakeside Baptist Church in Amory, helps oversee the pantry’s organization along with the property owner, Gayle George.

Brother Ray says these small gifts of kindness are lifelines for those who need them the most.

“People say ‘Brother Ray, I just can’t do what I used to do years ago.’ But you can always give back a box of macaroni and cheese, a can of beans,” Carroll said. “I mean to some people a box of macaroni and cheese may not mean much, but to a family that’s struggling and have hungry children, that can be the difference between a child going to bed hungry and a child going to bed with a full stomach.”

Caretaker Gayle George saves letters from all of those who have stopped by and shown gratitude for items they needed.

She says every community needs a beacon of kindness like the Blessing Box on her property.

Most mini pantries in the area can’t stay stocked long enough. Many of them are empty or scarce in resources.

Brother Ray and Gayle say thanks to the community, their Blessing Box has enough to share.

“We have to meet the need cause nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care,” Carroll said. “If you need it, it’s here. I just want to say thank you to everyone that helps because nobody has to. They all do it out of the love of Christ.”

Blessing Boxes can be found in the following locations

Tupelo: West Main Church of Christ, box is on porch facing Main, 2460 W Main, Tupelo.

Life Culture Ministry, 630 A&D Center, east President Ave.

Belden: Belden Baptist Church, 4121 McCullough, Belden, verified August 2021.

Skyline: Wheeler Chapel Church, 427 RD 1282, Tupelo, 38804, Skyline Community, verified October 2022.

Sometimes food is left in the following Little Free Libraries.

Little Free Library, corner of Carnation and Church, Tupelo.

Little Free Library, at Tupelo Farmers’ Market.

