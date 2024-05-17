Split weekend forecast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Weekend weather conditions look to be split. Saturday continues the chance for rain, while Sunday dries up and gets a little warmer. Keep the rain gear ready before pulling out the swimsuits!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Heavy clouds continue tonight, with a lighter chance of scattered showers. Temperatures will stay mild, in the upper 60s, due to the quantity of clouds lingering overnight.

SATURDAY: Rain chance has not dried out yet! Scattered showers and storms maintain a possibility through the first half of our weekend, especially during the afternoon. May be a good day to catch up on some Spring cleaning that we put off? Temperatures are going to be staying below average, in the lower 80s. Overnight lows drop into the middle 60s.

SUNDAY: This is the day to get outdoors! Drier air will arrive for the morning, hopefully limiting some of the humidity for the Sunday church crowd. By the afternoon, high temperatures will reach the upper 80s and potentially the lower 90s! Time to get into the pool, but first…sunscreen! Mild temperatures continue into Monday morning, in the middle 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Staying clear, sunny, dry and HOT for the first couple days of next week. Looking for high temps in the upper 80s/lower 90s. Clouds will fill back in Wednesday, with a late evening chance for scattered showers. Rain chance will continue through the end of the week, with highs in the middle 80s.