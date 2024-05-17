A Rainy Start for This Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We have a warm and rainy start for our weekend with multiple rounds of rain on the way. Storms continue through later this evening and continue into our Saturday. Most of the rain looks to move out later Saturday evening with clear conditions in store by Sunday!

TODAY/TONIGHT – Scattered storms will continue through midday and then we get a brief break in the rain before our next round. We’ll stay mostly cloudy for our Friday with highs in the upper 70s by this afternoon. Our severe threat has been downgraded, but with multiple rounds of heavy rainfall we have a greater potential of seeing flash flooding. Our next round of scattered storms will move in later tonight. Heading into the overnight hours, more widespread thunderstorms make their way through the area and continue into tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s tonight.

TOMORROW – Be sure to keep the rain gear handy throughout your Saturday with another round of scattered storms. We’ll start the day off with overcast skies and we will gradually clear out through the afternoon. Expect warmer temperatures with highs back into the low 80s for our Saturday! Most of the rain and storms will clear out by sunset and then we remain mostly dry for the rest of our Saturday night.

THIS WEEKEND – With multiple rounds of rain to start the weekend, some spots could see up to 3+ inches of rain! Luckily the rain and storms clear out late Saturday and the sunshine returns by Sunday along with warmer temperatures! Expect highs to be back into the upper 80s for Sunday!