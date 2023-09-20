Board of Aldermen votes to implement curfew for town of Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – In light of the recent deadly shooting, the town of Brooksville has implemented a curfew.

The board of aldermen voted on the move Tuesday night.

There is no specific end date for the curfew.

The restriction will be in place from 12 a.m. until 5 a.m.

Law enforcement will be looking for violators.

Exemptions are in place for school and work-related travel.

