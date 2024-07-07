Body of missing man in Winston County found

The sheriff's office reports on July 6, Clovis Lee Parker Jr. of Noxapater has been found and his body has been recovered.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – More updates are unveiled on a story WCBI News first reported Wednesday, July 3rd.

Winston County deputies were searching for a missing man.

The sheriff’s office reports on July 6, Clovis Lee Parker Jr. of Noxapater has been found and his body has been recovered.

This discovery was in a patch of thick pine trees approximately 7 feet tall.

The Winston County Sheriff’s Office asks to keep his family in prayers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X