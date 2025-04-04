Rick’s café has help produce several artists

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s no secret that rick’s café helps produce a lot of rising stars in the music industry.

“We have had everybody from Maroon Five, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, obviously Zach top now,” said Ryan Handran, Rick’s Café Owner. “Lainey Wilson was a great one, and we have had Snoop Dogg here twice.”

Tonight, rick’s café parking lot will be filled as more than three thousand people are expected to come out and see upcoming country artist Zach top.

Ryan Handran, the owner of rick’s, said there is a lot of work that goes into getting these musicians to Starkville.

“We have to shift through a lot of things to make things like Zach Top work,” said Handran. “We do a lot of work to bring people like Lainey Wilson here three times before anybody really knows who she is, there is a lot of work that we go in to building momentum with these bands, because we believe that they are good.”

Not just any musician is chosen to come perform at rick’s, Handran said, they are always trying to choose the musician or band, that is trending, and on the verge of breaking out.

“We spend a ton of time in the office researching bands, looking on our own, and taking suggestions from our fans,” said Handran. “People send us messages all the time telling us what bands should play here, and the best thing we can do is listen to our customers.”

Although putting concerts together takes a lot of work, Handran said it’s all worth it in the long run.

“I love to be able to tell people that turn pike has played here, we have had maroon five twice, Zack Brown played here for less than a hundred of people a couple of times,” said Handran. “And I am proud to be able to say that I am a part of it.”

The Zach Top concert is a two-day event day one started on Thursday night, April 3, and day two starts at 7pm tonight.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.