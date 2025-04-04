Bond set for Tupelo man accused of burglary and assault

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $40,000 for a Tupelo man accused of breaking into a home and beating someone.

On March 30, police were called to a reported disturbance on Albany Street.

Officers were told that someone came into the home through a window and assaulted one of the people there.

The suspect then left the area.

Police identified the suspect as Jose C. Zuniga.

They arrested Zuniga yesterday, April 3, and charged him with one count of Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling and one count of Aggravated Assault.

