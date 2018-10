ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The entire city of Aberdeen is under a boil water alert until further notice.

The Mississippi State Department of Health’s website shows a bad sample containing E Coli was discovered.

The boil notice will affect approximately 5,500 people.

Officials are working to find a cause and solution to the problem.

Until then, residents are encouraged to boil their water for at least a minute.