Boil water notice for Shuqualak and Macedonia area
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Those in the Shuqualak and Macedonia communities will have to take extra precautions before using their water.
The Shuqualak, Butler Water Association has issued a ‘Boil Water Notice’ after a water leak repair within the system.
The Mississippi Department of Health says to bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before drinking and brushing teeth, or use bottled water.
This boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice.