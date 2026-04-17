Boil water notice for Shuqualak and Macedonia area

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Those in the Shuqualak and Macedonia communities will have to take extra precautions before using their water.

The Shuqualak, Butler Water Association has issued a ‘Boil Water Notice’ after a water leak repair within the system.

The Mississippi Department of Health says to bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before drinking and brushing teeth, or use bottled water.

This boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice.

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