OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Sessums Water Association customers in Oktibbeha County are under a boil water notice.

The alert goes from the intersection of Crawford and Artesia Roads to the west and the intersection of Turkey Creek and Artesia Roads to the east.

This will impact about 200 customers.

A water main was damaged, causing the notice.

Customers must boil their water before using it until Monday.