Bond is denied for Columbus murder suspect

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI): Bond is denied for a Columbus murder suspect. 19-year-old Traylen Colvin is charged with murder.

He remains in the Lowndes County jail. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says bond was denied because of the seriousness of the crime. Officers were called to the 200 block of 11th Avenue South early Wednesday morning about a disturbance.

9-1-1 operators heard gunshots during the phone call. Officers arrived to find 26-year-old Jarion Griffin had been shot. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says it will be at least a week before Griffin’s autopsy is complete.

Colvin lived at the same address where the shooting occurred. He turned himself in to the police late Wednesday night.