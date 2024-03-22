CPD hosts “Blessing of the Bikes”

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Columbus Police Department wants bikers to have safe travels as their riding season kicks off – so they’re hosting their second annual “Blessing of the Bikes.”

It’s Saturday, March 30th at 10 am at the police department.

The event will feature music, food vendors, and other family fun.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says it will also include a ceremony led by the “Christian Motorcycle Association.”

Members of the group will pray for individual bikers and those who belong to clubs.

“A lot of these motorcycle clubs in the area have helped me in the community,” said Chief Daughtry. One in particular is street jumpers. They have been very supportive of us and we want the kids to get a chance to see some of these motorcycles. Some of these bikes are in fine shape, some are vintage bikes, and some are topping nice top-of-the-line rather show bikes. So I think it’s gonna be a great event for the city.”

After the ceremony, all the bikers will take a ceremonial ride to West Point and back to Columbus.