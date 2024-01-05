Bond revoked for a man accused of stabbing his mother

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Bond is revoked for a man accused of stabbing his mother while he was out of jail on bond for a murder charge.

Edward Bush Jr. is charged with aggravated domestic violence in Clay County.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says the stabbing happened Tuesday morning.

Bush was arrested after a pursuit on Highway 50.

Back in September, Bush was arrested in Selma, Alabama after allegedly stealing a truck.

He was wanted in Leflore County, Mississippi.

Investigators there are accusing him of shooting and killing Demontra Ewing. Demarius Bush was also injured in the shooting.

Scott tells WCBI that Edward Bush was given a $50,000 bond in Clay County.

However, his bond was revoked in Leflore County and Bush will be returned to jail there.