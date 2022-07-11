Bond set at over $200,000 for home invasion suspect in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $210,000 for a home invasion suspect in Macon.

But he probably won’t be getting out of jail any time soon.

Macon Police, the Mississippi Department of Corrections Special Response Team, and the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jamar Stallings Sunday for a home invasion that left two people injured last week.

Stallings is charged with Burglary, Aggravated Assault, and Attempted Rape.

Once Stallings was identified as a suspect, tracking him down was made easier. He is on probation with M-D-O-C for a similar crime committed in Macon in 20-16.

As a condition of that probation, Stallings wears an ankle monitor. It was pinged in the Piney Woods Community.

Macon Police Chief Davine Beck says residents are relieved that this suspect is off the streets, but they still need to be cautious.

“So, we’re not exempt from big city crimes anymore: shootings, stabbings, rapings; I mean, home invasions; we’re not exempt,” said Police Chief Davine Beck, Macon PD.

Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on Stallings since he was out on probation at the time of his arrest.