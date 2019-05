STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set for two Starkville men who police said were involved in a recent car burglary

Aundre Rice faced one count of auto burglary and James O’Bryant faced accessory after the fact.

- Advertisement -

The incident happened on Christ Street.

O’Bryant also faced two counts of credit card fraud. He was given a $30,000 bond for all three charges.

Rice’s bond was set at $10,000.

Both men were served a warrant, with help from the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.