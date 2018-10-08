Bond Set for Labor Day Murder Suspect

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Eleven million dollars is the total bond set for the man accused in the Labor Day Murder case in Starkville.

Michael W. Devaughn, 51, is charged with the capital murder of Betty Jones and sexual battery of Kathryn Crigler in the 1990 case.

The capital murder charge carries a 10 million dollar bond. Devaughn also has a 1 million dollar bond on the sexual battery charge.

The Reinzi man was in jail in Tishomingo County on unrelated drug charges. That’s where Starkville investigators arrested him Saturday. Devaughn was officially charged Saturday night at the Starkville Police Department. He is now in the Oktibbeha County Jail.

At a midday news conference Monday, Sgt. Bill Lott traced the years-long path to the arrest, including new DNA resources not available 28 years ago.

Devaughn will make his initial court appearance Monday night in Starkville.