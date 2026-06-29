Booneville teen arrested for alleged child molestation

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville teen was arrested for alleged sexual battery crimes.

According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, authorities arrested 18-year-old Preston Jeremiah Thomas.

Thomas from Booneville has been charged with two counts of molestation — touching a child for lustful purposes.

On Sunday, June 7, the Sheriff’s department received a report regarding the inappropriate touching of a five-year-old child.

Thomas went before Prentiss County Judge Craig Bishop.

Bishop gave Thomas a $150,000 bond.

This case will be presented to the Prentiss County Grand Jury.

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