Booneville teen arrested for alleged child molestation
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville teen was arrested for alleged sexual battery crimes.
According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, authorities arrested 18-year-old Preston Jeremiah Thomas.
Thomas from Booneville has been charged with two counts of molestation — touching a child for lustful purposes.
On Sunday, June 7, the Sheriff’s department received a report regarding the inappropriate touching of a five-year-old child.
Thomas went before Prentiss County Judge Craig Bishop.
Bishop gave Thomas a $150,000 bond.
This case will be presented to the Prentiss County Grand Jury.