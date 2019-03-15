Boykin Request To Dismiss Denied

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The manslaughter trial against a former Columbus police officer will proceed. Canyon Boykin’s attorney’s filed a motion to dismiss.

Judge Lee Coleman denied that request Friday morning in Noxubee County Circuit Court.

Boykin is accused of shooting and killing Ricky Ball in October 2015, after Ball ran from a traffic stop.

The next step will be for attorneys from both sides and Judge Coleman to agree on a trial date, which will be held in Walthall County.