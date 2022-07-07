Bradford Freeman remembered by his grandsons for his life and legacy

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – To the nation and the world Caledonia resident, Bradford Freeman was a member of one of the most storied units of World War II.

But to the people who knew him best, he was more than a hero.

Bradford Clark Freeman served in World War II as a member of Easy Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the one hundred first Airborne Division

The unit gained fame for its exploits in Europe. The book and mini-series “Band of Brothers” only added to that legend. The men are considered heroes by many.

But Bradford Freeman’s grandsons say their grandfather was just proud to serve his country.

Despite the national and international recognition, Freeman’s grandsons say their grandfather was a humble veteran and southern gentleman.

“He was a tough man, he never complained. Just an all-around American who loved his country did the job that was in front of him and was proud to do it. He lived a long good life and we are proud to be a descendent of his,” said Michael Clardy, Freeman’s grandson.

When his service was over, Freeman came home, finished college, and began serving his community, as a mail carrier for many years and, most importantly, as a family man.

“I remembered he used to run the mail route, that was his job. We couldn’t open presents until he got home we all anticipated him getting back just looking forward to him coming down the road. He was always so loving to us. He was a quiet man, he lived a quiet life but he was always so loving to us,” said Chris Clardy, Freeman’s grandson.

Even after honors began to come in from his nation and others, his grandsons say he remained a humble southern gentleman from Artesia, Mississippi that loved his family.

“He always had a big garden and he would have enough that he would give to his grandchildren and anybody that needed something. He would plant a big garden every spring and harvest it in the fall. That was a part of his country living,” said Chris.

Loved ones remember Bradford Clark Freeman as more than just a hero.

His family members remembered him as a quiet spirit who loved Jesus and his family.

They say he was not only a veteran who served his country. He also served his community as a mail carrier for many years.

Freeman and the Easy Company of 101st airborne division gained notoriety with the book and mini-series “Band of Brothers” which chronicles the events of the European Theatre.

“And another thing. he always waved; every time you pass this house, if he was sitting down on the front porch, he would wave. That man never didn’t wave even if you weren’t looking he always waved, he is very special to us,” said John Bradford Gore, Freeman’s grandson.

Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Lowndes Funeral Home. There will be a graveside service Friday at 10:00 AM in Egger Cemetery in Caledonia.