Brandon Presley runs unopposed in Democratic primary race for Governor

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley will not have a competitor in the Democratic primary for the Governor’s race.

The Mississippi Supreme Court reversed a Hinds County Circuit Court’s decision allowing Bob Hickingbottom, a former Constitution Party candidate for governor, to be placed on the ballot because his petition for judicial review was not filed in a timely manner.

The Mississippi State Democratic Party appealed the lower court’s decision to the Supreme Court.

The party initially disqualified Hickingbottom, in part, for failing to file a statement of organization and a statement of economic interest as a Constitution Party candidate in 2019.

