8 schools in our area receive ‘Military Star Schools’ recognition

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Eight schools in our area are being recognized for their commitment to supporting military families and children of service members.

The Mississippi Department of Education named 31 schools as 2024-26 “Military Star Schools.”

In Lowndes County, West Lowndes Elementary and High Schools along with New Hope Elementary, Middle and High Schools were all named to the list.

Aberdeen Elementary School, Annunciation Catholic School, and Columbus Christian Academy also made the list.

Schools that earn the “Military Star Schools” designation must meet specific requirements. They include appointing a dedicated school liaison for military families and providing professional development for staff to respond to the needs of military students and families.

The designation remains in effect for two years.

Governor Tate Reeves established the program in February 2022.

