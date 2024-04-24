Denim Day: Making a stand against sexual violence

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – April 24 marks a powerful statement in the fight against sexual violence.

Denim Day is an international holiday.

Although it sounds like a fashion statement, it represents a stand against misconceptions surrounding sexual assault.

The holiday originates from a 1998 Italian Supreme Court decision that wrongly dismissed a rape charge due to the victim’s tight jeans.

Dorothy Sanders is the victim advocate coordinator for the city of Columbus.

She explains why she believes sexual assault is one of the most underreported crimes in the world.

“I think a lot of times the victim is ashamed of reporting in that, they won’t believe them. Like the case in Italy a long time ago, the judge said that because you wear a certain thing, it’s got to be your fault. So, the victim may think that. The reason they may not report is because they feel like it’s their fault,” said Sanders.

If you’ve been a victim of sexual assault or sexual harassment, contact your local law enforcement for help.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X