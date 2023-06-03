BREAKING: Emergency crews on-scene at plane crash at Tupelo Regional Airport

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Emergency crews responded to the Tupelo Regional Airport around 8:30 AM for a reported plane crash. Details are few at this time, but eyewitnesses report that it appeared to be a twin turboprop, civilian aircraft. At this time the identity of the pilot and the presence of passengers is unknown.

WCBI’s Kealy Shields was able to speak to an eyewitness to the crash.

