#23 Alabama run-rules Ole Miss, TJ McCants receives standing ovation in return

No. 23 Alabama run-ruled Ole Miss and topped the Rebels 12-0 in TJ McCants’ return to Oxford.

McCants played for Ole Miss for three seasons and is a huge reason the Rebels won a national championship in 2022.

“They (the players) appreciate him like we all do and he had a lot of wonderful memories here,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “He’s a national champion and they all know it. We don’t win a national championship without him.”

Here’s a look at the full highlights and thoughts from Mike Bianco after the game: