Lions Club members help Monroe Strong with rebuilding Amory

"Bringing Amory back, one house at a time."

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bringing Amory back is one of the missions of Monroe Strong. And that mission got a shot in the arm Thursday.

Members of area Lions Clubs presented Monroe Strong with a check for $100,000 from the Lions Club International Foundation.

The money is to help repair roofs of homes damaged by last year’s tornado.

Monroe Strong has formed partnerships with a local supplier and a local roofer to help stretch that grant money and get the work done quickly.

The group’s director, Lindsey Mitchell, said in the first week alone, they’ve had four roofs replaced and should have five by the end of the week.

One of those getting a roof this week is Alice Freeman. And she calls it a blessing.

“But, you know, I kind of got a little bit impatient. I said, ‘Well, now if I don’t soon get something done, I’m going to get my ladder, and I’m going on top of the house, and I’m going to see what I can do.’ But, you know, the Lord knew that I wasn’t kidding when I said it. So, he said ‘Okay, just sit her down, send them on’. So, they’re here,” said Mitchell.

She said they hope to get about 20 roofs completely done.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X