Warm and breezy for the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will trend above average for late April over the next several days. Rain and thunderstorms return to the forecast next Monday.

FRIDAY: Expect a mixture of clouds and sun with highs easily reaching the lower to middle 80s by afternoon. South winds will also pick up after lunch, gusting up to 20 mph at times.

WEEKEND: Warm, breezy weather sticks around for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s. While there might be an occasional early morning or late evening shower, we expect mostly dry weather to hold for just about the whole weekend!

NEXT WEEK: A slightly more unsettled pattern may be taking shape for Mon-Wed. With the approach of a slow-moving front, showers and storms appear likely by Monday afternoon & evening. Some of these could be locally heavy, and we’ll monitor for any potential severe risk. Scattered showers stay possible through Tuesday and Wednesday as well.