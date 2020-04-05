BREAKING: Vic Schaefer Takes Texas Job

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Former Mississippi State head women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer has taken the head coaching position at the University of Texas.

Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte tweeting the official news, Sunday.

Guess who’s coming to the Forty…🏀🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/hSAyjbvqTH — Chris Del Conte (@_delconte) April 5, 2020

- Advertisement -

Schaefer led Mississippi State to five straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including back-to-back national championship appearances in 2017 and 2018. The Bulldogs were expected to make it six straight before the season was canceled.

In eight years at the head of Bulldogs women’s basketball, Schaefer compiled a record of 221-62, including a 89-39 record in SEC play. Schaefer also led the Bulldogs to its first SEC regular season championship in 2017, and the outright title in 2018.

Schaefer signed a four-year extension with Mississippi State in July 2018, for a total of $6,384,000, or an average of $1,596,000 per year. The extension made Schaefer one of the highest paid women’s basketball coaches in the country.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.