Breezy Friday ahead of a calm, sunny weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a cold front, a breezy and mild Friday is ahead. The weekend will be beautiful, with plenty of sunshine!

TODAY: Clouds will linger from the passing cold front associated with storms last night, ushering in cooler air. Temperature will be below-average, with a high reaching into the upper 60s. A few brief, light showers could pop up in the afternoon, but widespread rain is not expected. It will be breezy, with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: With windy conditions out of the north, cooler air will keep the low temperature in the lower 40s. Keep a jacket or extra layer on hand for any evening plans. A few clouds will linger ahead of weekend clearing

WEEKEND: It will be a “picture perfect” weekend, full of sunny and seasonal conditions. Any outdoor plans will be enjoyable, as high temperatures will be in the upper 60s for Saturday and on a warming trend to reach into the mid-70s by Sunday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Even warmer temperatures are expected with full sunshine. Monday will be a “summer sneak-peek,” with a high temperature reaching into the lower 80s and a low in the 50s. Take advantage of this pleasant, dry stretch. Some scattered showers are expected for Tuesday, along with a cold front to bring a drop in temperatures.