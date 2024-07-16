Brent Venables, Josh Heupel endorse Jeff Lebby as he enters first season as Mississippi State’s head coach

DALLAS- Jeff Lebby is entering his first year as Mississippi State’s head football coach. While he doesn’t have any head coaching experience, his former bosses and players endorsed him at SEC Media Days in Dallas.

Here’s more from Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables (Lebby was his OC from 2022-23), Sooners’ quarterback Jackson Arnold and Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel (Lebby was his offensive coordinator at UCF from 2018-19):