Bulldogs sent off to Raleigh with fan support

Plenty of fans cheered on the team as they packed their buses

STARKVILLE, MS (WCBI)- For the third straight season, the Mississippi State Bulldogs will be dancing in March.

The team clinched the eighth seed in the big dance for the second straight season, setting them up to face ninth seeded Baylor in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. As the team packed up their buses, they were sent off with plenty of fans cheering them on Wednesday morning.