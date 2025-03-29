Ole Miss Hosts Pro Day in front of NFL personnel

Twenty six former Rebels showcased their talents ahead of the NFL Draft in April

OXFORD, MS (WCBI)- The energy was electric as top NFL scouts and coaches flooded the Manning Center for a highly anticipated Pro Day in Oxford.

Twenty Six Rebels participated in drills in front of more than a handful of NFL scouts, coaches, and general managers. Among those attending was New Orleans Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore, Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer, and Green Bay Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst.