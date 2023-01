Bridge on CR 813/Lake Lamar Bruce Rd in Saltillo will be closed

SALTILLO, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A bridge in Saltillo will be closed for the next few months.

Bridge SA-045 located on County Road 813/Lake Lamar Bruce Rd. at the Saltillo City Limits located just north of houses 1029-1032 will be closed immediately and remain closed for approximately 120 days, due to contractor availability.

