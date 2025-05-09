Brief break, but rain chances persist.

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Scattered rain showers will continue into the weekend, with persistent cloud cover. Despite mild temperatures, it will feel muggy as moisture builds in from the Gulf.

TODAY: Friday will begin foggy, but clearing is expected by the early to mid-morning with a dry start to the day. Some isolated showers are possible into the late afternoon with the possibility of strong winds and some locally intense showers. Have your rain gear ready if you have evening plans. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s, with an overnight low in the mid-60s.

THIS WEEKEND: Rain showers will clear up for the start of Saturday, but spotty showers are still possible on and off. Don’t expect a wash out! Gusty winds are expected Saturday night, with gusts up to 20 mph. Sunday brings a more persistent rain chance, so have the rain gear ready for any Mother’s Day plans. The weekend will be mostly overcast. High temperatures will climb into the mid-70s, with overnight lows remaining in the 60s.

EARLY WEEK: Isolated rain chances last into the work week, but the showers remain spotty. Sunshine will work its way back into the picture by mid-week, with temperatures on a climb upward. Highs will reach into the mid-80s and overnight lows into the 60s.